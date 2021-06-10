U of T ranked the 26th best university in the world

The newest rankings of the top universities in the world has been released, and the University of Toronto ranked first in Canada (again), second among public universities in North America and 26th in the world.

Published this week, the QS World University Rankings uses these six simple metrics to determine which school is performing best:

Academic reputation (40 per cent) Employer reputation (10 per cent) Faculty/student ratio (20 per cent) Citations per faculty (20 per cent) International faculty ratio (5 per cent) International student ratio (5 per cent)

This is the second consecutive year U of T has been named the best in the country.

“These rankings reflect U of T’s continued excellence in research and scholarship, as well as our outstanding reputation worldwide among students and employers,” U of T president Meric Gertler stated on the university's website.

As for the rest of Canadian universities, this year’s QS World University Rankings 2022 includes 28 Canadian universities. Here are our nation's top 10:

And if you're looking to venture south of the border, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Stanford University, Harvard University and California Institute of Technology (Caltech) were ranked first, third, fith and sixth.

Alternatively if you fancy a jump across the pond for your studies, University of Oxford and University of Cambridge were ranked second and fourth.

The top 10 in the world featured:

Neither York U, OCAD U or Ryerson made the cut.