Someone has posted signs all around Toronto lashing out at condo management company

Residents of condos managed by Crossbridge Condominium Services are taking their frustrations to the streets in a series of funny posters.

Life in a condo or apartment can be horrifying if you live in Toronto's ICE condominiums or just annoying if hot water is shut down or Amazon packages go missing.

Crossbridge Condominium Services manages 450 buildings across Ontario and many in Toronto including Theatre Park at 224 King Street West and Riva Del Lago at 110 Marine Parade Drive.

But it seems like people living in those buildings aren't happy with the management services.

They have racked up more than 200 reviews on Google and most are negative.

"The worst management company I ever dealt with," one person wrote.

Some complain of charges for items and service they didn't need or get and poor communication.

"Most pathetic service and maintenance I have ever seen," another person wrote. "They don't even talk nicely when you call to report an issue in the apartment."

Crossbridge Condominium Services did not respond to a request for comment from blogTO on the issues.

Perhaps in an effort to get their voices heard, one person (or many) have started a funny poster campaign targeted at the company.

Posters have popped around Toronto over the last month.

Some are festive – a turkey for Thanksgiving — and others imply the company is lying and residents are screwed. Most suggest people Google the company.

Recently a few Halloween themed posters have gone up.

Whether or not Crossbridge will take notice is anyone's guess — the company doesn't seem to be responding with a long list of complaints — perhaps humour will work.