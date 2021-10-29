City
Karen Longwell
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
crossbridge condominium services

Someone has posted signs all around Toronto lashing out at condo management company

City
Karen Longwell
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Residents of condos managed by Crossbridge Condominium Services are taking their frustrations to the streets in a series of funny posters.

Life in a condo or apartment can be horrifying if you live in Toronto's ICE condominiums or just annoying if hot water is shut down or Amazon packages go missing.

Crossbridge Condominium Services manages 450 buildings across Ontario and many in Toronto including Theatre Park at 224 King Street West and Riva Del Lago at 110 Marine Parade Drive.

crossbridge condominium services

Signs like this one use humour to get a point across.

But it seems like people living in those buildings aren't happy with the management services.

They have racked up more than 200 reviews on Google and most are negative.

"The worst management company I ever dealt with," one person wrote.

crossbridge condominium services

Some signs indicate that the company may be lying.

Some complain of charges for items and service they didn't need or get and poor communication.

"Most pathetic service and maintenance I have ever seen," another person wrote. "They don't even talk nicely when you call to report an issue in the apartment."

Crossbridge Condominium Services did not respond to a request for comment from blogTO on the issues.

crossbridge condominium services

A turkey sign came up around Thanksgiving.

Perhaps in an effort to get their voices heard, one person (or many) have started a funny poster campaign targeted at the company.

Posters have popped around Toronto over the last month.

Some are festive – a turkey for Thanksgiving — and others imply the company is lying and residents are screwed. Most suggest people Google the company.

crossbridge condominium services

Horror theme posters are now up around Toronto.

Recently a few Halloween themed posters have gone up.

Whether or not Crossbridge will take notice is anyone's guess — the company doesn't seem to be responding with a long list of complaints — perhaps humour will work.

Photos by

Jeff Lam

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Someone has posted signs all around Toronto lashing out at condo management company

Anti-vax mascot Chris Sky plans on shutting down Ontario transit lines

Canada Post stops delivery to Toronto neighbourhood and no one knows why

Ontario man charged with fraud after showing fake vaccine passport to employer

Toronto advances policy to curb housing crisis but some say it's not enough

Trans student asked not use boys washroom in Toronto school

Invasive jumping worms have descended upon Toronto and it's super gross

A Toronto politician is trying to curb the number of cannabis stores in parts of the city