Tenants in new Toronto condo complex told not to expect hot water all the time

Residents of Etobicoke's Eau Du Soleil condos along Lake Shore Boulevard have spent much of the past year plagued with issues including being told that they shouldn't always expect hot water during peak hours.

"This hasn't been a one month issue, this has been at least six or seven months now," said an anonymous tenant to blogTO. "It will get fixed and then a week later you're without hot water again for days at a time."

The building has been praised for its architectural design. Despite this, residents say that looks can be deceiving.

"I've been here close to two years and this is, by far, the worst condo I've lived in," wrote another tenant on the community Facebook group.

It's more than just cold showers causing distress for Eau Du Soleil residents.

Photos and emails shared with blogTO show a number of concerning trends including fire alarms being set off, filthy conditions, elevators breaking down and trapping residents inside for over an hour, and even dangerous metal panels blowing off in the wind.

Despite all of this, in typical Toronto fashion, living here does not come cheap. One resident claims they pay $640/month in maintenance fees alone with the building raising the amount 10 per cent back in November. Others say it's not uncommon for their water bills to surpass $150.

"I cant see where money is being utilised," the resident explained. "They claim it's for cleaners, yet the place is always messy."

Eau Du Soleil developer Empire Communities did not respond when reached out to for comment.