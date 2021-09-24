A new Presto upgrade means you'll finally be able to see your balance on the TTC

There's going to be a new upgrade to the Presto system starting tomorrow and you'll be able to see your balance on the TTC with it.

Toronto Transit Commission announced Friday that they'll be enhancing Presto screen readers on all TTC buses, streetcars and inside stations.

When tapping your Presto card, the updated screens will show how much a passenger paid, whether or not they're transferring, their remaining balance and indicate if they have a monthly pass.

The screens will continue showing if a Presto card or ticket declines, but more information will be displayed, such as if the card is blocked or needs to reload funds.

For child Presto cards, a new three-toned chime and flashing yellow light will show up on the screens to indicate that a child card is being used.

Customers with a card under the Fair Pass Discount Program will hear one beep now when tapping, instead of two, the TTC said on Friday.

A spokesperson for the TTC told blogTO that the reason for these changes is in response to customer feedback, but also to decrease the chances of fare fraud.

The TTC says fare gates at more stations will continue to be upgraded starting on Oct. 4.