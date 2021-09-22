A harvest moon lit up Toronto skies this week and the photos are breathtaking

The moon put on quite a spectacular show over Toronto this week, with a harvest moon illuminating the skies orange on Monday night to greet the arrival of autumn.

Like previous years, it was an impressive sight to behold, and the Instagram masses were out capturing colourful shots of the once-a-year phenomenon.

The harvest moon — the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox — arrived on September 20th at 7:54 p.m., appearing as a giant glowing orb over the horizon.

Rising against a cotton candy pink sky, the orange moon dazzled viewers across the region, including Mississauga, where one shot perfectly lined the lunar view up with a plane approaching Toronto Pearson International Airport.

In Toronto's waterfront neighbourhoods, people out getting a last taste of summer were treated to the same magical scene.

The moon rising over The Beaches made for a unique late-summer evening.

As the evening progressed and the moon rose higher into the sky, shots of landmarks like the CN Tower entered the fray.

Whether accompanied by lightning, the sun, or the moon, photographers are always trying to incorporate the tallest freestanding structure in the Western Hemisphere into their shots.

Though smaller-scaled landmarks also create some really cool photo opportunities.

And of course, Mississauga residents are just as excited to get their tallest and most notable buildings (for now) into the mix.

Skywatchers still have a few events left to look forward to in 2021, including an upcoming partial lunar eclipse on November 18–19.