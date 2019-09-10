City
harvest moon

Full harvest moon to rise over Toronto on Friday the 13th

As if Friday the 13th isn't already creepy enough as it is, that night will also see a massive harvest moon rise over the city

The harvest moon, which is the closest full moon to the autumnal equinox, is characterized by its orange colour and received its name because it often happens right at the beginning of Fall. 

Beyond the colour and date of this full moon, it's also unusual because of its timing.

Most moons rise about 50 minutes after the sun sets, but a harvest moon can appear as quickly as 10 minutes later. 

According to timeanddate.com, the sun is expected to set at at 7:31 p.m. in Toronto on Friday, and the moon will rise at 7:46 p.m. ⁠— just 15 minutes later. 

And in more northern latitudes, the gap will be even shorter. 

The fact that a harvest moon will rise on the same day as Friday the 13th is extremely rare, and it won't happen again until August 2049.

Lead photo by

Nicoli Oz Matthews

