Idiots spotted throwing huge rocks through people's windshields on the 401

Toronto area residents are unfortunately no strangers to stories of glass bottles, chairs and other objects being recklessly chucked from condo balconies onto car and foot traffic below, but a new case of people throwing things from high places has perhaps raised the bar for such dangerous acts.

This weekend, the East Region detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police reported a shocking incident in which people decided for some reason that it would be a good idea to hurl large rocks from an overpass onto vehicles travelling along Highway 401.

The crime took place at the 2nd Line exit in Mississauga around 8 p.m. on Saturday — notably after dark — and led to multiple smashed windshields, the force says, the photos of which are absolutely terrifying.

Based on the images tweeted out by the OPP on Monday morning, windshields were completely destroyed as the rocks shattered them and pierced through, narrowly missing those inside.

The stones in question appeared far larger than a fist, and were clearly heavy enough to cause some substantial damage and warrrant complete windshield replacements.

The suspects, who will face mischief charges at least, are unknown and still at large as officers investigate, while a few drivers, undoubtedly shaken up, will now have to take their cars in for repairs.

OPP East Region

