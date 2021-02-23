Toronto police report second case of people throwing things from a condo balcony in 2 days

Just one day after a group of people partying in a short-term rental unit were busted for chucking booze bottles off the 35th-floor balcony, law enforcement responded to yet another call about things being thrown from a downtown highrise.

Toronto Police tweeted about a call in the Financial District for "items being thrown from a building" at the corner of Richmond and Sheppard Streets, near Bay, shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

A windshield was damaged by what appeared to be water bottles and food falling all the way from the 60th floor as officers investigated.

HAZARD: UPDATE

Richmond St + Sheppard St

- police attended the location

- a car windshield was damaged

- no injuries reported

- officers unable to locate the unit in the 60 floor building in which the objects were thrown from

- anyone with info contact @TPS52Div 416-808-5200

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 23, 2021

Unfortunately, police were unable to determine exactly which residential unit the hooligans were in, and so unlike Sunday's incident, no charges were laid.

People are, as with Sunday's crimes, comparing the antics to that of Chair Girl, who has seemed to set a new precedent for idiocy for anyone with access to a condo balcony in the city of Toronto.

She not only did not get any jail time for endangering lives, but ended up being featured in music videos and gaining more than 100,000 social media followers due to her notoriety.

Blame the laws that let a stupid girl that threw a chair get basically nothing for what she did. That just bred more stupidity amongst the idiots living in this city. — Steve Shon (@shonnasyyz) February 23, 2021

Anyone with further information on Monday night's mischief is being asked to contact the Toronto Police Services 52 Division.