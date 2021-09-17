Bernie Sanders just endorsed Jagmeet Singh for Prime Minister of Canada

Just one day after Canada reacted to former US President Barack Obama endorsing Justin Trudeau in the upcoming federal election, another huge endorsement has been issued by a high-profile American politician, with Bernie Sanders officially putting his support behind NDP leader Jagmeet Singh.

The beloved former Democratic Party leadership candidate has been an outspoken voice of the left throughout his political career, so it should come as no surprise that Sanders is backing Singh's NDP to lead Canada into the future.

Sanders announced his support for Singh on Twitter Friday afternoon, just days before the Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 election. Sanders' tweet garnered an immediate tidal wave of reaction from all corners of the political spectrum.

Canada goes to the polls Monday.



There's one party that stood up for working people in the pandemic.



One leader who has the courage to make the wealthy pay their fair share so everyone gets the medication they need.



That's why I support the @NDP and @theJagmeetSingh. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 17, 2021

Like yesterday's Obama-Trudeau endorsement, commenters were crying foul that a voice in politics south of the border was attempting to influence the outcome of a Canadian election.

Is it legal for @BernieSanders to interfere in other countries politics or influence the poll?? — Mr. Kulikuli Da’Vegan Vamp⚪️ (@twit_unusual) September 17, 2021

Others seem unable to contain their excitement over such an important figure in politics aligning with the NDP.

Jagmeet Singh's NDP is polling at around 20.1 per cent as of Friday afternoon, well behind Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party and Erin O'Toole's Conservative Party, both neck and neck in the polls.

Still, some think this could be the boost the NDP needs to break through and challenge the two leading parties.

And then, of course, there were the Bernie memes. There are always Bernie memes.

Say it how it is ✊ pic.twitter.com/FUcZfDjVA9 — Tristan 🌍 (@tristanoliff) September 17, 2021

Canada has just the weekend to decide who they'll select as Prime Minister, and more last-minute endorsements could soon shake up the race even further.