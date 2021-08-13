Here is why people are protesting in Toronto about Afghanistan

Afghanistan is facing a humanitarian crisis and Toronto residents with ties to the country want Canadians to understand what is happening.

"More than 10,000 people are displaced and have ran away from their homes," Shamisa Paikar tells blogTO. Paikar helped organize a protest in Yonge and Dundas Square on Aug. 1. Another is planned in Mississauga on Sunday.

As the United States withdraws troops, Taliban forces are seizing control of many cities despite being outnumbered by the Afghan military.

Many call the U.S. move a mistake, leaving the country as a possible failed state and open as a base for terrorism. All U.S. troops are slated to be out of Afghanistan by Sept. 11.

Thousands of Afghans who worked with Canadian, U.S. and other NATO forces there are vulnerable to attack. Taliban forces may also target their loved ones. And although Canada just vowed to resettle 20,000 refugees, many feel it isn't enough.

"Afghanistan is on the brink of a humanitarian crisis," afghansoftoronto posted. "Thousands of families have been displaced from their homes and are living in temporary camps in various parks throughout Kabul."

Paikar noted in a recent post that there has been a lack of solidarity with the Afghan community and hopes people will come to the protest planned in Mississauga on Aug. 15.

"What is most frustrating about the situation in Afghanistan is the lack of solidarity and awareness outside the Afghan community, why has everyone become numb when our country has been suffering for decades and the only sense of hope is from Afghans ourselves?" she wrote.

"Where are all the voices who pushed so hard to make BLM a worldwide movement for their people? Where are the communities who stood so loud and proud for Palestine? Most importantly where are the rest of our Muslim brothers and sisters who preach about one Ummah but fail to show it with actions?"

She hopes to raise awareness in Toronto and calls on Canadians to support Afghans in a letter writing campaign to their Member of Parliament.

"It is our obligation to hold our elected officials accountable in breaking the silence on the current dire and deteriorating situation in Afghanistan to not only raise awareness but take concrete actions in support of the Afghan people," Paikar says.