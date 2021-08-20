TTC to shut down an entire subway line this weekend
Another weekend, another TTC closure. Surprise, surprise.
This time around, there will be no subway service on Line 3 between Kennedy and McCowan stations on August 21 for track work. Yes, that is the entire subway line.
Line 3: This Saturday only, there will be no subway service between Kennedy and McCowan stations due to track work. Shuttle buses will run. pic.twitter.com/OJEEwwpJBB— TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) August 19, 2021
If that's not bad enough, subway service on Line 1 between Eglinton and King stations will end at 11 p.m. on August 21 for Automatic Train Control signal system testing.
Line 1: This Saturday, subway service between Eglinton and King stations will end at 11pm for ATC system testing. Shuttle buses will run. pic.twitter.com/dVfd8fPIA2— TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) August 19, 2021
As for August 22, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and Bloor-Yonge stations for Automatic Train Control signal system testing.
Shuttle buses will operate between the stations during the weekend closures.
It's also important to note that next week will see early nightly closures. From August 23 to 26, subway service on Line 3 between Kennedy and McCowan stations will end at 11 p.m. nightly for track work.
