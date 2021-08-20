City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
TTC Subway Closure

TTC to shut down an entire subway line this weekend

Another weekend, another TTC closure. Surprise, surprise.

This time around, there will be no subway service on Line 3 between Kennedy and McCowan stations on August 21 for track work. Yes, that is the entire subway line.

If that's not bad enough, subway service on Line 1 between Eglinton and King stations will end at 11 p.m. on August 21 for Automatic Train Control signal system testing.

As for August 22, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and Bloor-Yonge stations for Automatic Train Control signal system testing.

Shuttle buses will operate between the stations during the weekend closures. 

It's also important to note that next week will see early nightly closures. From August 23 to 26, subway service on Line 3 between Kennedy and McCowan stations will end at 11 p.m. nightly for track work.

Lead photo by

wyliepoon

