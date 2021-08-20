TTC to shut down an entire subway line this weekend

Another weekend, another TTC closure. Surprise, surprise.

This time around, there will be no subway service on Line 3 between Kennedy and McCowan stations on August 21 for track work. Yes, that is the entire subway line.

Line 3: This Saturday only, there will be no subway service between Kennedy and McCowan stations due to track work. Shuttle buses will run. pic.twitter.com/OJEEwwpJBB — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) August 19, 2021

If that's not bad enough, subway service on Line 1 between Eglinton and King stations will end at 11 p.m. on August 21 for Automatic Train Control signal system testing.

Line 1: This Saturday, subway service between Eglinton and King stations will end at 11pm for ATC system testing. Shuttle buses will run. pic.twitter.com/dVfd8fPIA2 — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) August 19, 2021

As for August 22, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and Bloor-Yonge stations for Automatic Train Control signal system testing.

Shuttle buses will operate between the stations during the weekend closures.

Line 3: This Saturday only, there will be no subway service between Kennedy and McCowan stations due to track work. Shuttle buses will run. pic.twitter.com/GfFeZ3nE7p — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) August 19, 2021

It's also important to note that next week will see early nightly closures. From August 23 to 26, subway service on Line 3 between Kennedy and McCowan stations will end at 11 p.m. nightly for track work.