People in Toronto are trying to stop the sale of a historic post office

Stop us if you've heard this one before. An iconic Toronto building is currently for sale, with many people afraid that it could soon be torn down and turned into condos.

Julie Dzerowicz, Member of Parliament for Davenport is one of many people trying to keep the historic post office building at 1117 Queen St. W and all the character it brings to Toronto.

"About a year ago, I caught wind that the Canada Post building on Queen West was being surplussed, which means they felt they didn't need it and it was on track to be sold," Dzerowicz told blogTO.

"I wrote the CEO of Canada Post at the time and I said look this building is really important to our community and it's in an area where we have lots of artists and creators, many who have left this city because of foreknown issues. I started to mobilize a little more during the fall and earlier this year to see what the possible options are."

Rather than preventing the sale entirely, she's hoping to find a resolution that works for all parties involved.

"I have been racking up my efforts with Canada Post. What I've asked them for is an extension of their selection who they'll sell the building to," Dzerowicz explained.

"If I'm given enough time I believe I'll be able to find a solution that fits their value but also serves the needs of the community."

Whether it's affordable housing, an arts centre, or possibly even a theatre, there are countless possibilities for the future of the old Canada Post building that are far more exciting than another cold skyscraper.

A petition has been started with well over 1000 signatures with a gathering planned for out front of the building at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 14.

For years this building helped deliver to the community and clearly the community thinks it still has plenty more left to give.