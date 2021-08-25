Toronto pet store that's been a neighbourhood favourite is permanently closing

Planet Dog has been serving furry friends and their owners for over 25 years and as of Friday at 3 p.m. they will be shutting their doors for good.

Located at Main and Gerrard, the shop is known for offering a variety of "Spaw Packages", fun toys and pet food.

Pet parent, Rick Gomes posted in an east end community Facebook group that he is "so sorry to hear that Planet Dog...is closing, as the owner is retiring. Happy for her but my dog Missie will miss them."

Another dog parent commented "My dog Joy is getting her last bath there today. They provided stellar service for my fur family over the years. I'll miss them."

Owner of Planet Dog, Karen Palmer, was a bit tight-lipped about the circumstances of the closure and how she was feeling about it.

In a message to blogTO she confirmed she will be retiring and thanked the staff for "running the store while I've been away."