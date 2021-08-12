City
Mira Miller
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
licence suspension ontario

Ontario motorist caught driving less than half an hour after having license suspended

City
Mira Miller
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

An Ontario motorist was caught red-handed by police twice in the span of less than 30 minutes last week.

York Regional Police say officers stopped a driver who was travelling 55 km over the speed limit (115 km/h in a 60 km/h zone) in Richmond Hill.

The motorist was charged by police, had his license suspended and car impounded, but that didn't stop him from returning to the roads in a different car less than half an hour later.

Police observed the same man driving a different vehicle later that same day, and officers can be heard asking the driver for his license after stopping the motorist for a second time in a video posted to Twitter Wednesday.

In the video, the driver hesitates when asked to present his license, and the officers then tell the motorist that the registered owner of the vehicle had their license suspended earlier that morning for stunt driving.

After confirming that he is in fact the owner of the vehicle, the officers can be heard placing the driver under arrest for driving while suspended. 

The second car was also impounded.

"Let's normalize driving the speed limit," police said of the incident.

Lead photo by

York Regional Police

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

This is what Toronto businesses think about using the new Canadian vaccine passport

Here's what you need to know about the Ontario human rights code vaccine exemption

Jagmeet Singh and his wife are having a baby and the internet is so excited

Dog deliberately shot in Texas now up for adoption in Toronto

Canada's Wonderland announces new events and attractions

Trudeau to call snap election for Canada and the vote will be next month

Ontario motorist caught driving less than half an hour after having license suspended

Thunderstorms ripped through Ontario last night and the photos are wild