One of Toronto's busiest roads is being shut down this weekend

A road synonymous with cars and traffic will be closed for pedestrians this weekend for the first time ever. 

This Saturday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. northbound lanes on Allen Road will be closed to vehicles from Eglinton to Lawrence Avenue. It's all part of Toronto's ActiveTO program as well as a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the cancelled Spadina Expressway

For those looking to walk on Allan Road, you'll be able to enter and exit via the northbound off-ramp at Lawrence Avenue only.

“Opening the northbound lanes on Allen Road for physical activity is an opportunity to bring the successful program to residents in a different part of our city and celebrate the 50th anniversary of the cancelling of the Spadina Expressway. I encourage people to use this new ActiveTO space to get outside and be active,” says Mayor John Tory. 

If you’re planning on driving around Toronto this weekend, the city recommends keeping a driving app handy to plan ahead for travel times and detours. 

Perry Blocher

