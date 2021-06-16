City
bakery fire

Massive fire totally destroys Toronto bakery known for its strudel and cinnamon buns

For the second time in just over two weeks, an enormous fire has completely gutted a Toronto business, this time a tenured family-owned and operated commercial bakery in Etobicoke.

Fire crews were called to the scene of Del's Pastry on Bering Avenue near Kipling and Bloor shortly before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, and were met with a terrifying inferno that took many hours to quench.

The skyline was wrought with flames and heavy plumes of smoke as the blaze was upgraded to five alarms and carried on into the night, worsened by local winds.

At least 22 emergency vehicles were brought to the scene to tend to the worsening emergency, which compromised the structural stability of the building, prompting firefighters to keep their distance for fear of its complete collapse.

Nearby roads were closed down into the morning and traffic on a nearby rail line was also stopped both ways due to the tracks' proximity to the fire, which is believed to have originated in an oven on-site, though the investigation is still ongoing.

Luckily, no injuries were reported, and the worst of the whole ordeal was over by around 12:30 a.m. this morning. But, the 62,000 square-foot building has been essentially leveled.

Started in 1963, Del's employs more than 150 people and has long been a favourite for its gourmet wholesale strudels, danishes, cakes, muffins and cinnamon buns.

