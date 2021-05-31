Investigation underway after fire guts busy Paramount Fine Foods in Mississauga

A Paramount Fine Foods outpost in Mississauga has been left completely destroyed after a three-alarm fire broke out at the restaurant on Sunday evening, covering the surrounding the area with heavy plumes of smoke for hours.

Multiple fire crews began battling the massive blaze at the chain's Erin Mills Town Centre location around 6 p.m. and continued on as the situation worsened and the structure was gradually engulfed.

FULLY INVOLVED: @MississaugaFES crews o/s fire tears thru the roof Paramount Fine Foods restaurant - Erin Mills Town Center. Now a second alarm, defensive attack with 3 aerials set-up. No injuries reported. @PeelPolice have CLOSED Eglinton Ave W at fire scene. pic.twitter.com/a2lcDVvDUc — Graham Paine (@GPmedia_24) May 30, 2021

The situation progressed to the point that it became unsafe for firefighters to remain inside the building, and so crews moved to using a defensive approach with aerial trucks to douse the collapsing roof.

The flames apparently began above the drop ceiling and spread to the ventilation system while employees were still in the building, unaware until someone outside noticed the unignorable exterior flames and quickly brought it to their attention.

.@MississaugaFES crews continue fire operations at a detached restaurant, incident now a third alarm. Roof has completely collapsed into the building. Four elevated master streams, several hand lines and deck guns in use. @ONFireMarshal notified. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/RCwIetuS7q — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) May 31, 2021

Thankfully, everyone was evacuated safely and no injuries have been reported.

But, there has been extensive damage of upwards of $500,000 to the location, which has been completely gutted inside and is no longer structurally sound.

#BREAKING: 4 ladders and at least 11 fire trucks working this massive fire near Erin Mills Parkway and Eglinton Ave W in #Mississauga. Chief Rizzi says no injuries but damage to Paramount Fine Foods is in excess of $500,000. Roof has collapsed. @CP24 pic.twitter.com/xdsJwzEmXS — Marc Liverman (@MarcLiverman) May 31, 2021

The chain, which offers authentic Middle Eastern fare, was founded by CEO Mohamad Fakih, a prominent and heavily active community member known for his charity work, philanthropy and for generally helping out others.

Many are questioning and speculating about the cause of the blaze, which is now being thoroughly investigated by officials given its magnitude.

Fire crews are fighting a two-alarm fire at a Paramount Fine Foods restaurant in Mississauga Erin Mills Town Center. #mississaugaparamountfire pic.twitter.com/eFX768OAkY

— Afraa Alvi (@afraaalvi) May 31, 2021

Fakih told 680 News that "sometimes things happen with the hood, with the exhaust system...we'll find out soon the real reason behind the fire," adding that above all, he is thankful that staff, shoppers and neighbours are safe.

He has also asked for simple prayers and support from the community, which has already been pouring out over social media, especially given how unendurable the pandemic has been for so many businesses.

#Mississauga Fire on scene of a multiple alarm fire at Erin Mills Town Centre this evening.



No injuries were reported at this stubborn fire, crews will be on scene for quite some time here.@IAFF1212 pic.twitter.com/3X5T5lNrKJ — Derek Craig (@DerekCraiggers) May 31, 2021

"Sorry to learn of this fire. A setback you don’t need. Must be painful. Glad no one was hurt. Thinking of you & team," one resident said to Fakih on Twitter.

"Sad to see this location lost, especially considering the amazing and giving people at this company. I hope all affected will be supported and come back stronger," another added.

Fakih has been taking the time to thank everyone for their kind messages as he deals with the fallout, and appears to be remaining hopeful, grateful and in as good of spirits as possible after such a blow.