paramount fine foods

Investigation underway after fire guts busy Paramount Fine Foods in Mississauga

A Paramount Fine Foods outpost in Mississauga has been left completely destroyed after a three-alarm fire broke out at the restaurant on Sunday evening, covering the surrounding the area with heavy plumes of smoke for hours.

Multiple fire crews began battling the massive blaze at the chain's Erin Mills Town Centre location around 6 p.m. and continued on as the situation worsened and the structure was gradually engulfed.

The situation progressed to the point that it became unsafe for firefighters to remain inside the building, and so crews moved to using a defensive approach with aerial trucks to douse the collapsing roof.

The flames apparently began above the drop ceiling and spread to the ventilation system while employees were still in the building, unaware until someone outside noticed the unignorable exterior flames and quickly brought it to their attention.

Thankfully, everyone was evacuated safely and no injuries have been reported.

But, there has been extensive damage of upwards of $500,000 to the location, which has been completely gutted inside and is no longer structurally sound.

The chain, which offers authentic Middle Eastern fare, was founded by CEO Mohamad Fakih, a prominent and heavily active community member known for his charity work, philanthropy and for generally helping out others.

Many are questioning and speculating about the cause of the blaze, which is now being thoroughly investigated by officials given its magnitude.

Fire crews are fighting a two-alarm fire at a Paramount Fine Foods restaurant in Mississauga Erin Mills Town Center. #mississaugaparamountfire pic.twitter.com/eFX768OAkY

Fakih told 680 News that "sometimes things happen with the hood, with the exhaust system...we'll find out soon the real reason behind the fire," adding that above all, he is thankful that staff, shoppers and neighbours are safe.

He has also asked for simple prayers and support from the community, which has already been pouring out over social media, especially given how unendurable the pandemic has been for so many businesses.

"Sorry to learn of this fire. A setback you don’t need. Must be painful. Glad no one was hurt. Thinking of you & team," one resident said to Fakih on Twitter.

"Sad to see this location lost, especially considering the amazing and giving people at this company. I hope all affected will be supported and come back stronger," another added.

Fakih has been taking the time to thank everyone for their kind messages as he deals with the fallout, and appears to be remaining hopeful, grateful and in as good of spirits as possible after such a blow.

