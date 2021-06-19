The amusement park on the Toronto Islands is reopening for the summer

With news that Wonderland was opening again later this summer, it seemed at least one other amusement park didn't want to be left behind.

Centreville Amusement Park, located on Toronto's Centre Island, has announced they'll be open once Ontario enters Step 2 of the provincial reopening plan.

While the over 30 rides and attractions that call Centreville home won't be opening until then, the park itself does already have a few things open for visitors to check out.

Ferries, restaurant patios and beaches on the Toronto Islands are now operating on the summer schedule. Some of the spots already open include the Beach Bar, a Beaver Tails stand and the Island Greek Grill.

The most beloved attraction at Centreville Amusement Park may be the Far Enough Farm, a petting zoo with over 40 different animals and birds including horses, sheep, baby goats, cats, ducks and many more.

Also included in the park are a number of rides such as a ferris wheel, log flume, bumper cars, small roller coasters and rides for kids. There's also all your usual carnival-style games and even mini-golf.

Having first opened in 1967, the park is an iconic part of the Toronto Islands experience, and there's no doubt that many people are excited to see it coming back this year.