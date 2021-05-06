TTC rolling out free WiFi on select bus routes

More than 60 buses in Toronto will soon offer free WiFi to riders as part of a new pilot program.

A plan to offer free WiFi access on buses and streetcars "servicing all 31 Neighbourhood Improvement Areas (NIAS) and Higher Education Institutions" in Toronto has been in the works for months now, and it will officially launch on select bus routes later this month.

According to the most recent TTC CEO report, the transit system will begin testing free Wifi on the 35 Jane bus route within the next few weeks.

This route will begin offering the service at the end of May, and the 102 Markham Road route will follow in early June. Overall, the proof-of-concept is set to be tested on over 60 buses that operate on these two routes.

"This pilot will provide the TTC with the opportunity to evaluate the performance of the equipment on the vehicles and gather customer feedback, ahead of a larger rollout plan targeted for later this year," says the TTC.

In other words, if all goes well, free WiFi could soon by far more widely accessible on the city's bus and streetcar networks, which is welcome news considering people in 24 of Toronto's 31 NIAs rely solely on the bus and streetcar network to get around.

Free internet access at all 69 of the TTC's subway stations, on the other hand, has been available to riders since 2018.