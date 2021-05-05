Toronto police recover $243K in stolen merchandise including washing machines and juice

Toronto police recovered a tractor-trailer with more than $243,000-worth of suspected stolen merchandise and made two arrests this week after executing a search warrant, and the list of recovered items is more than a little out of the ordinary.

While police busts are commonly known to include illegal drugs, firearms and even exotic animals, officers in this case seized a pretty random array of objects, including but not limited to hundreds of washing machines, thousands of bottles of juice and skids of discount store merchandise.

0505 09:30 Pol Recover A Tractor-trailer & $243,000 Of Stolen Mercha...seman, 43, Arr. https://t.co/8CsoP35ea0 — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) May 5, 2021

According to a news release published by police Wednesday, TPS first launched an investigation after a transport trailer was stolen in the Steeles Avenue East and Highway 410 area on May 2.

After launching the investigation, officers from 31 Division executed a search warrant at a warehouse in the Steeles Avenue West and Fenmar Drive area — which is where they discovered the stolen tractor-trailer and merchandise valued at $243,680.

Police allegedly recovered the stolen transport trailer as well as a Volvo Tractor cab which was reported stolen from York Region, 2,142 cases of bottled juice, 851 boxes of motor oil, 106 washing machines, 144 pieces of office furniture and 16 skids of discount store merchandise.

As a result, 32-year-old Ariel Kaplan of Thornhill has been charged with two counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime - exceeding $5,000, while 43-year-old Lana Roseman of Toronto is charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime - exceeding $5,000.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in court in Toronto on June 8.