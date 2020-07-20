Toronto police make huge drug and gun bust

A few more illegal guns are off the streets of Toronto after a group of residents were busted with multiple semi-automatic firearms, thousands of rounds of ammo and hundreds of grams of multiple different street drugs last week.

The individuals were found with a total of 11 firearms (some regulated and some prohibited), 11,000 rounds of ammunition, a whopping 672 grams of crystal meth, 400 grams of heroin and 110 grams of crack cocaine on two search warrants.

A 34-year-old man now faces 12 charges, including multiple counts of possession of a firearm obtained by crime and of possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm without holding license and registration.

A second culprit, a 25-year-old, faces five drug-related charges including possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Three more people were also arrested and charged in the incident.

Despite the pandemic, the city has still seen its fair share of gun violence this year — with 244 incidents and 111 deaths or injuries to date — while opioid-related overdoses are on the rise amid intense social isolation, lockdown measures, and border restrictions that have cut off narcotic supplies.