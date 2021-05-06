City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Man wanted in connection with restaurant crime spree identified by Toronto police

Toronto police have identified a man wanted in connection with a series of break-ins in the Dundas West neighbourhood and surrounding areas.

Police put out a news release on May 5 seeking the public's assistance locating the man. They had previously put out a release May 3 seeking assistance with a rash of break-and-enter incidents on the night of May 1 and morning of May 2.

According to the release, it's alleged that "between Tuesday, April 13, 2021 and Saturday, May 1, 2021, a man broke into numerous commercial businesses in the Brockton Village and Little Portugal areas."

The majority of break-ins took place on Dundas West and Ossington. It's alleged the man smashed glass doors and windows to gain access to business and once inside targeted lotto tickets, cigarettes, cash and any other accessible property.

And given the list of charges, and the fact that they've already got his picture, it looks like the guy they're looking for is known to police. 

Wade Joshua Meyers, 41, is wanted for two counts of Break and Enter with Intent, nine counts of Break and Enter Commit, eight counts of Fail to Comply Probation and seven counts of Fail to Comply with Release Order.

A security camera image and photo have been released, and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Lead photo by

Toronto Police

