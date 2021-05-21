This is how to track vaccination rates and the percentage of people vaccinated in Ontario

Now that Doug Ford has announced Ontario's reopening plan and we know the plan hinges on percentages of people vaccinated, some may be wondering how to track the province's vaccination rate.

The province's three-step plan is contingent on how many people are vaccinated. For Step One — opening up to outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people, outdoor dining with up to four people per table and nonessential retail at 15 per cent capacity — we need to have 60 per cent of adults vaccinated with one dose.

Ontario has released its Roadmap to Reopen, a three-step plan to safely and cautiously reopen the province and gradually lift #PublicHealth measures. https://t.co/a9uiQbxZws pic.twitter.com/MzvTR6zAXU — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) May 20, 2021

Fortunately, there are a few sources to track vaccination rates and gain some insight on how close we are to haircuts, shopping and meeting friends and family again.

The Government of Canada is tracking COVID-19 vaccination rates in Canada through infographics and maps on this website.

The reports are not up to the minute — the latest data available this week comes from May 8.

As of May 8, 38.9 per cent of Canadians have had at least one vaccine dose, and only 3.3 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated. An interesting side note is more women are getting the vaccine than men. With 42.46 per cent of women receiving one dose compared to 35.11 per cent of men.

In Ontario, 39.05 per cent of the population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of May 8.

The Province of Ontario also tracks the number of doses delivered and is updated more frequently, but it doesn't specify the percentage of the population vaccinated. As of May 20, 7,576,624 people were vaccinated in the province.

Another more up-to-date source, run by a team of volunteers, called the COVID-19 Tracker, puts Ontario at 48.2 per cent vaccinated with one dose as of May 20. This site also states 7,576,624 have been vaccinated in the province.

If the 48.2 per cent number is accurate, we just have a bit to go before we can enter Step One of the reopening. Step Two, however, at 70 per cent of adults vaccinated with one dose and 20 per cent vaccinated with two doses, is still a ways off.