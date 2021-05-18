An anti-masker bit a cop in downtown Toronto this weekend

Whether you're so afraid of COVID-19 that you haven't purchased your own groceries for over a year or believe that an elite cabal including Bill Gates put microchips into all COVID vaccines to track people everywhere, we can all agree that biting another human is pretty gross.

A 24-year-old man from Mississauga learned this weekend that it's also highly illegal to bite another person (it's assault) after sinking his teeth into a Toronto police officer.

Here's what happened:

Every Saturday, rain or shine, for nearly the entire duration of the COVID-19 pandemic to date, people have been gathering in downtown Toronto to march through the streets and decry public health measures (like the newly-extended stay-at-home order.)

While they represent various specific groups, they usually protest by the hundreds, carrying signs that most people would describe as anti-lockdown, anti-mask or straight up conspiracy theorist.

Annoying as many people find their chants and blatant disregard for gathering limits to be, the protesters have been harmless for the most part during their weekly demonstrations.

This past weekend, just one day after Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that the current provincewide shutdown would in fact last at least eight full weeks, the march saw its largest turnout to date.

Massive Freedom Rally in Toronto....I'm so proud to amongst the most culturally diverse political protestors of all ages and walks of life against the lockdowns. FREEDOM!!! #freedom #NoMoreLockdowns #TorontoProtest pic.twitter.com/B81zoN67Np — Joseph Barbuto, The Economic LongWave, Futurist (@TheELongWave) May 16, 2021

According to police, roughly 5,000 people participated at one point or another as the group walked from Queen's Park through the streets of downtown Toronto calling for an end to the lockdown on Saturday.

Toronto Police, who usually escort and keep an eye on the protests, didn't say why somebody bit an officer — only that it happened.

"On Saturday, May 15, 2021, the Toronto Police Service managed large crowds and laid charges related to two large gatherings in the city," reads a release issued by police, referring to the anti-lockdown protest and a large pro-Palestine demonstration at Nathan Phillips Square," reads a TPS news release issued Sunday.

"The first event took place between the hours of 12:00 p.m. — 4:00 pm and included approximately 5,000 people gathering and marching from Queen's Park through multiple streets in the downtown area."



"Two officers received minor injuries including one being bitten."

That's right, bitten. With a human mouth.

A 24-year-old from Mississauga has been charged with two counts of Assaulting a Peace Officer and Mischief Under $5,000 in connection with the incident. Unlike dogs who bite people, his actions will not be reviewed by a committee to decide if he is a "dangerous" person.