City
Tanya Mok
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
crime spree toronto

As many as 6 break-ins as a second Toronto neighbourhood falls victim to crime spree

A second Toronto neighbourhood has reported yet another rash of break-ins and vandalism following a crime spree over Mother's Day weekend. 

A slew of businesses in and around Leslieville reported being broken into and robbed between Sunday night and early Monday morning, according to businesses.

According to a post made Monday by Billy Truong, owner of Billy's Burgers on Pape, his restaurant was one of six businesses known so far to have been affected by the crime spree.

Triple A Bar on Adelaide St. East shared a photo of their door, where glass by the door handle had been shattered. 

The Coal Miner's Daughter also posted about having the door of its Leslieville location smashed around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday evening. The Side Kitchen also shared a photo of their front door's smashed glass today.

"After an incredibly hard week, the icing on the cake was a string of break ins in the area, our shop included," said the Queen East shop.

The East End Garden Centre and Donut Factory were also reportedly affected. 

Toronto Police Service told blogTO that two reports had been filed for break and enter for the garden centre and another shop, but that an investigator had not yet been assigned to the case.

This string of theft comes on the tail of a crime spree that has plagued businesses around Dundas West for the past month. Police are still searching for a man identified as a possible suspect.

