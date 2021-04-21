Toronto woke up to a blanket of April snow and people are not happy about it

City
april snow

April showers bring May flowers, as the old adage goes — failing to specify that if you live in Canada, those showers could very well be snow flurries, as they were for Toronto on Wednesday morning.

Yes, the city awoke to a healthy blanket of the white stuff two thirds of the way through April, which was still shocking despite the fact that we knew it was coming.

The untimely sprinkling and chilly temps follow a few weeks of predominantly promising, sunny, spring-like weather that allowed for hanging around in parks and even hitting patios for two weeks before they were taken away again.

As of 8 a.m. it is -1 C in T.O. with a wind chill of -6 C and some decent accumulation, all a far cry from the balmy 20 C we saw just days ago.

Though some seem to be finding the spring snowfall beautiful, most reactions online are of unpleasant surprise.

A weather advisory is currently in effect for the area, with Environment Canada warning of "adverse weather conditions" and The Weather Network reminding residents that driving may be messy and hazardous.

"Periods of light snow will continue this morning. Total snowfall amounts of 4 to 8 cm are possible in some locales by noon, with lower snowfall amounts expected along the shores of Lake Ontario," the latter of the two weather agencies said in a statement early this morning.

Anyone still commuting to work is warned that they may encounter slippery road conditions and reduced visibility due to the falling snow.

According to reports, Ontario Provincial Police have already responded to dozens of crashes on highways in the GTA.

The force's Highway Safety Division issued a broadcast reminding citizens — most of whom have already switched over to their summer tires — that winter driving is back, and to reserve extra time if travelling.

(Of course, non-essential travel is prohibited under the current stay-at-home order anyways.)

The active weather is expected to last until somewhere around noon and will hopefully be completely melted by the sunny, 15 C day we're due to have on Friday.

