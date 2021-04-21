Toronto woke up to a blanket of April snow and people are not happy about it

April showers bring May flowers, as the old adage goes — failing to specify that if you live in Canada, those showers could very well be snow flurries, as they were for Toronto on Wednesday morning.

Snow in April. Only Toronto. — CDM Music Group : CHIPPY (@ChippyCDM) April 21, 2021

Yes, the city awoke to a healthy blanket of the white stuff two thirds of the way through April, which was still shocking despite the fact that we knew it was coming.

It wouldn’t be Toronto without a little April snow.



Please, drive safe and slow if you’re out making essential trips today. https://t.co/Gywzs5RoPN — John Tory (@JohnTory) April 21, 2021

The untimely sprinkling and chilly temps follow a few weeks of predominantly promising, sunny, spring-like weather that allowed for hanging around in parks and even hitting patios for two weeks before they were taken away again.

Just when you think Spring has arrived in Toronto... Mother Nature slaps you with a blanket of snow❄️ pic.twitter.com/G4edZnxx3B — Gina Kiroff (@GKiroff) April 21, 2021

As of 8 a.m. it is -1 C in T.O. with a wind chill of -6 C and some decent accumulation, all a far cry from the balmy 20 C we saw just days ago.

Though some seem to be finding the spring snowfall beautiful, most reactions online are of unpleasant surprise.

Lots of "spring snow" pictures this week, to which I will add this from Toronto pic.twitter.com/g37WuDMT8V — CARona_hobby 🙂 (@CaronaHobby) April 21, 2021

A weather advisory is currently in effect for the area, with Environment Canada warning of "adverse weather conditions" and The Weather Network reminding residents that driving may be messy and hazardous.

Welcome to Toronto’s Spring! They say my Lilies will be OK although snowed a little bit😱! Trees look beautiful with snow though! pic.twitter.com/qvsfMCjAH1 — Mhanqwa03🇨🇦🇿🇼🇿🇦 (@Ndabasayie) April 21, 2021

"Periods of light snow will continue this morning. Total snowfall amounts of 4 to 8 cm are possible in some locales by noon, with lower snowfall amounts expected along the shores of Lake Ontario," the latter of the two weather agencies said in a statement early this morning.

Toronto would want to get it’s act together, did not appreciate waking up to snow this morning — Walshy✨ (@niamhwalshie1) April 21, 2021

Anyone still commuting to work is warned that they may encounter slippery road conditions and reduced visibility due to the falling snow.

Of course we have snow! The Toronto Maple Leafs are still playing hockey! — math (@diehardsens) April 21, 2021

According to reports, Ontario Provincial Police have already responded to dozens of crashes on highways in the GTA.

I have come to grow fond of this wicked weather streak in Toronto. Every year, Spring comes along with its promise etc., but experience w/ frozen saplings has built up an expectation. "C'mon April snow, I know you're coming... you always do."

👇🏾 Today, yesterday, Magnolia (?)🌸 pic.twitter.com/e32JtzLcF3 — Shraddha Pai, PhD (@spaiglass) April 21, 2021

The force's Highway Safety Division issued a broadcast reminding citizens — most of whom have already switched over to their summer tires — that winter driving is back, and to reserve extra time if travelling.

(Of course, non-essential travel is prohibited under the current stay-at-home order anyways.)

Winter driving weather is back❄️🌨

Slow down and drive safe pic.twitter.com/wrmSwk2Iwf — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) April 21, 2021

The active weather is expected to last until somewhere around noon and will hopefully be completely melted by the sunny, 15 C day we're due to have on Friday.