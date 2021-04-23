It's going to be 20 C in Toronto next week as summer-like weather returns

Toronto awoke to unseasonably cold and snowy weather earlier this week in what seemed like a cruel joke on the part of Mother Nature during an already challenging week in Ontario, but things are looking up.

Spring weather returned to the city Friday with plenty of sun and a high of 15 C, according to The Weather Network, and the pleasant conditions are expected to continue into the weekend before reaching summer-like highs next week.

Out with the snow and in with the spring sun! ☀️ Daytime highs are set to soar back into the mid-double digits across much of Ontario, combined with abundant sunshine. #ONwx — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) April 23, 2021

"The volatile nature of spring has certainly shown its true colours this month, with well above seasonal temperatures giving way to wind chills and bursts of snow at times," reads a Weather Network blog post published Friday.

"For those who were ready to give up the winter season all together, hope is back in store for this weekend, with rebounding temperatures and plenty of sunshine on tap."

TWN's seven-day forecast calls for a high of 16 C Saturday with mostly sun, while Sunday is expected to see a slightly colder high of 14 C and a slight chance of showers.

Monday's high will likely dip down to a chillier 11 C with sun, but Tuesday is expected to hit a summer-like high of 20 C accompanied by a mix of sun and clouds.

"There's the potential for temperatures to reach well into the 20s for much of the region, though staying cooler for areas near the shores of the Great Lakes," said meteorologist Dr. Doug Gillham in the post.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to see similar highs of 19 C each, though light rain is likely because, well, spring.

Temperatures are expected to cool slightly heading into next weekend, however, but Gilham says there is potential for even warmer weather to arrive as we head further into the first week of May.