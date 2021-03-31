Toronto is getting a brand new park at the former Honest Ed's site

It's been roughly four years since the beloved landmark Honest Ed's was torn down along with its four legendary marquee signs, and construction on the massive mixed-use development replacing it — called Mirvish Village — is ongoing.

A brand new sprawling park located at the southeast corner of Bloor and Markham Streets is slated to be included in the development, and the city is looking for feedback on its potential design.

According to the city, Mirvish Village Park will measure 1,213 square metres in size and include extensive bird-friendly gardens, shade trees, sitting and picnic opportunities, as well as a children's water feature.

The city held a virtual public meeting on March 25 to present the concept designs that have been developed as a result of stakeholder and community feedback, and now residents are encouraged to participate in an online survey to provide feedback.

The survey, which is open until April 11, asks residents which activities they plan to partake in at the park, who they intend to go with and what mode of transportation they'd use to get there.

It also asks people to rate the importance of specific features, including the amount and distribution of green space, accessible pathways, children's interactive water feature, space for gathering, lighting, seasonal landscape planting, variety of seating areas, space for relaxation/contemplation and garden areas.

The survey includes the proposed concept design for the park, which features a curvilinear garden promenade from the south entrance that takes users through the garden rooms, a garden promenade with a bird bath as a focal point, a north terrace with a range of seating opportunities integrated with the planting and more.

"The concept design takes inspirations from the playful and iconic Honest Ed's sign and embeds it into the design," reads the survey document.

Following conceptual design development and community engagement this spring, detailed design and construction drawing preparation for the project are set to commence this summer and continue throughout the fall.

If all goes according to schedule, tendering for construction will take place in 2022 and construction will be complete by 2023.