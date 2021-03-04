A Toronto hospital was just ranked in the top 5 worldwide

Despite what some Americans will have you think, Canadian healthcare is some of the best there is.

Toronto General Hospital has once again found itself near the top of the list in a global ranking of the world's best hospitals. For the second year in a row, it placed fourth, beating out over 2,000 other hospitals from 25 countries.

The ranking was conducted by Newsweek in partnership with Statista Inc., which because of the global pandemic has said this is the most important list published yet.

Three other Toronto hospitals made it into the top 100 as well with Sunnybrook, Mount Sinai, and North York General placing 26th, 30th, and 59th respectively.

Over 200 years old, having first opened in 1819, Toronto General Hospital is Canada's largest research and teaching hospital. It's affiliated with the University of Toronto as part of the University Health Network (UHN) alongside Toronto Western, Princess Margaret and others.

"As we all know, this has been an exceptional year in healthcare," said Tennys Hanson, Chief Executive Officer of Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation and Vice President and Chief Development Officer of UHN via press release.

"We're so happy for our colleagues at Toronto General Hospital and all of UHN for this tremendous recognition, and are inspired by the work they do every day."

After what's been a hectic year for healthcare professionals everywhere, any reason to celebrate is a good one. With many Toronto residents eager to end lockdown and return to normal-ish lives, hospital staff all over the city is working hard to make that happen.

Some much-deserved global recognition serves as a wonderful reminder that even during the worst of times, Toronto can still be a world-class city.

Here are all the hospitals to crack the list's top ten:

1. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, U.S.)

2. Cleveland Clinic (Cleveland, U.S.)

3. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston, U.S.)

4. Toronto General Hospital (Toronto, Canada)

5. The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore, U.S.)

6. Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin (Berlin, Germany)

7. Karolinska Universitetssjukhuset (Solna, Sweden)

8. Singapore General Hospital (Singapore, Singapore)

9. Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Vaudois (Lausanne, Switzerland)

10. Sheba Medical Center (Ramat Gan, Israel)