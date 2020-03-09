Toronto hospital ranked the 4th best in the entire world

Toronto may not be the most practical city to live in when it comes to issues of housing and affordability, but at least it's home to one of the best hospitals in the world.

According to Newsweek's 2020 list of the World's Best Hospitals, Toronto General Hospital (TGH) is the fourth best in the world.

TGH is up three spots on the list from last year's ranking, and it's the only Canadian hospital to earn a spot in the top 10.

A great honour for Toronto General Hospital to be ranked number four on @Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2020!



The impact on lives here and around the world wouldn’t be possible without the help of our volunteers and donors. Thank you!



— Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation (@tgwhf) March 6, 2020

The Toronto institution earned the acknowledgement for its world-leading Sprott Department of Surgery, Peter Munk Cardiac Centre and Soham & Shaila Ajmera Family Transplant Centre as well as its excellence in the fields of endocrinology, autoimmunology and diabetes and its work to provide access to high-quality care to patients in remote communities.

The number one hospital in the world, according to the list, is the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN — followed by the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH and Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA.

Here's the list of the top 10 best hospitals in the world.

Mayo Clinic, USA Cleveland Clinic, USA Massachusetts General Hospital, USA Toronto General Hospital, Canada Charité, Germany Johns Hopkins Hospital, USA University Hospital Zurich, Switzerland Singapore General Hospital, Singapore Sheba Medical Center at Tel HaShomer, Israel Karolinska University Hospital, Sweden

The World's Best Hospitals 2020 ranking rated more than 1,000 healthcare institutions in 20 countries and one city-state.

The rankings are based on recommendations from medical professionals, results from patient surveys and key medical performance indicators.

"UHN is proud to be recognized for its service to patients and track record of innovation among this elite group of hospitals," said Dr. Kevin Smith, UHN president and CEO, in a statement.

"This recognition is a testament to our staff, physicians, researchers, Board and volunteers – past and present."

TGH is part of University Health Network (UHN), is affiliated with the University of Toronto and is Canada's largest research and teaching hospital.