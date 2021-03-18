City
Mira Miller
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
glengarry avenue park

Toronto is getting a brand new park with outdoor seating and a playground

City
Mira Miller
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

With the weather getting warmer and COVID-19 still circulating in the community, Toronto residents are about to start spending a whole lot of their time in parks — just as they did last summer.

Fortunately, the city is working on designing and constructing several new parks across the city, including in North York.

A brand new park is coming to Glengarry Avenue over the next couple of years and the city is looking for feedback from the community on its potential design. 

"A new 280 m² park is being designed on Glengarry Avenue, west of Elm Road and directly adjacent to the Douglas Greenbelt," reads the project description. "The City is working with the developer on the design and construction of the new park."

As of now, the city says it's likely the park will include a children's playground, a shade structure and a seating area, but the final park concept is being developed in consultation with the community.

A virtual public meeting is scheduled for March 24 at 8 p.m., and city staff will be presenting the concept design options that have been developed as a result of previous stakeholder and community feedback.

"Community members are invited to learn more about the project and will be given an opportunity to participate in a virtual question-and-answer session with the project team," says the city. "Feedback gathered at this meeting will help to inform a preferred concept design."

Following the meeting, an online survey will run from March 24 to April 11 and allow residents to provide feedback on the concept design options for this new park.

If all goes as planned, the design phase is scheduled to be completed this spring, and construction is set to begin in the spring of 2023 with a goal of completing the park by fall of that same year.

Lead photo by

City of Toronto PFR

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Three week lockdown could be coming to Ontario and here's what that means

Ontario plans to cut at least 2 stations from proposed Toronto Yonge North subway extension

Toronto is getting a brand new park with outdoor seating and a playground

Toronto will be getting double digit temperatures this weekend as spring arrives

This is how many tickets inspectors have issued to small businesses in Ontario this year

Gas prices in Toronto have been climbing for the past 3 months

Stunning new public space along Toronto's waterfront will honour Irish migrants

Residents of Toronto building are calling out landlord for boiler fire and eviction notices