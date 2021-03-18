Toronto is getting a brand new park with outdoor seating and a playground

With the weather getting warmer and COVID-19 still circulating in the community, Toronto residents are about to start spending a whole lot of their time in parks — just as they did last summer.

Fortunately, the city is working on designing and constructing several new parks across the city, including in North York.

A brand new park is coming to Glengarry Avenue over the next couple of years and the city is looking for feedback from the community on its potential design.

A new park is coming to Glengarry Avenue in North York, east of Avenue Road and directly adjacent to the Douglas Greenbelt!



Attend a virtual public meeting to see the early concept designs, learn more and share your feedback. Register now: https://t.co/6BCzdf1MLX pic.twitter.com/poQf9v51wT — City of Toronto PFR (@TorontoPFR) March 18, 2021

"A new 280 m² park is being designed on Glengarry Avenue, west of Elm Road and directly adjacent to the Douglas Greenbelt," reads the project description. "The City is working with the developer on the design and construction of the new park."

As of now, the city says it's likely the park will include a children's playground, a shade structure and a seating area, but the final park concept is being developed in consultation with the community.

A virtual public meeting is scheduled for March 24 at 8 p.m., and city staff will be presenting the concept design options that have been developed as a result of previous stakeholder and community feedback.

"Community members are invited to learn more about the project and will be given an opportunity to participate in a virtual question-and-answer session with the project team," says the city. "Feedback gathered at this meeting will help to inform a preferred concept design."

Following the meeting, an online survey will run from March 24 to April 11 and allow residents to provide feedback on the concept design options for this new park.

If all goes as planned, the design phase is scheduled to be completed this spring, and construction is set to begin in the spring of 2023 with a goal of completing the park by fall of that same year.