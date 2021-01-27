Toronto is getting a cool new park with a sandy beach and views of the ship channel

Toronto is finally starting to take advantage of its massive waterfront, with all new trails, bridges, green spaces and an entire neighbourhood on a brand new island in the works.

Among the latest plans for making the best of our shoreline is an all-new park that will provide sandy beaches, public art, space for events and some pretty killer views in the Port Lands.

Leslie Slip Lookout Park, much like Sugar Beach, will serve as the perfect summer hangout for those who want to get outside, lay down their towel and catch some rays by the lake.

The nearly two acres of open public space will sit just above Tommy Thompson Park on Leslie south of Commissioners Street, and will offer stunning vistas of the downtown skyline, as well as the entire length of our unique 2.8 km-long ship channel that is still used today.

Greenery will line a sandy beach that can be used to showcase public art and host future events, even concerts, with a quick connection to the wildlife and winding paths of Tommy Thompson via Martin Goodman Trail.

A raised viewing platform will give the most Insta-worthy panoramic views over the water facing westward, perfect for watching the sunset.

The winning design is by Montreal firm Claude Cormier + Associés, who you can tell was also behind the aforementioned Sugar Beach, as well as Berczy Park and its famed dog fountain near St. Lawrence Market.

It will be one of the many additions revitalizing the underutilized and once industrial area, hopefully sooner rather than later — public consultations for the project begin next month.