Here are the rules and restrictions for red zone regions in Ontario

When will Toronto go into the red zone? What does that mean in terms of restrictions? How much longer will this lockdown last? Again, I ask you, WHEN WILL TORONTO GO INTO THE RED ZONE?

If you happen to be psychic and know the answer to the latter (and first) question, get at me but, more likely, only time will tell when Canada's largest city exits the grey-lockdown zone of Ontario's modified COVID-19 framework and goes into a less-restrictive level.

What we do know is that Toronto Mayor John Tory is as eager as the rest of us to go from grey to red, and said earlier this week that he's hoping that the shift will happen "sooner than later."

The earliest date this could happen, by the province's own guidelines, is March 22 — though we have been seeing the government make some exceptions to its two week reevaluation rule.

Residents of the city are watching the situation closely because, well, not a whole lot changed for Toronto when stay-at-home orders were lifted on Monday and we reentered the framework (save for modestly-increased outdoor gathering limits and retail stores reopening at 25 per cent capacity.)

The red zone is decidedly more exciting in that it will finally allow the reopening of restaurants, bars, cafes and hair salons — all of which have now been closed in the city for more than three months.

To leave grey, Toronto Public Health needs to post a weekly instance rate of 40 per 100,000 people or lower. As of the most recent seven-day rolling average, we're at 76.9.

We have until March 22, when our place in the framework is reevaluated, to improve the COVID-19 situation (though, to be fair, the province has shown some leniency with its whole two-week evaluation period thing.)

If at that time (or whenever it is Toronto leaves escapes the grey zone), we'll likely go straight into red — so best to brush up now on what that means in terms of daily life.

Here are the restrictions and rules for red zones in Ontario under the province's modified COVID-19 response framework.

Organized public events, social gatherings and wedding, funeral and religious services, rites and ceremonies

Limits of five people indoors, 25 people outdoors for all organized public events and social gatherings, where physical distancing can be maintained

Limits of 30 per cent indoors and 100 people outdoors for religious services rites or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services, where physical distancing can be maintained (applies in any venue other than a private dwelling)

Restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments

Capacity limit of 10 patrons seated, where physical distancing can be maintained

Outdoor dining, take out, drive through, and delivery permitted, including alcohol

No buffet style service

Line-ups and patrons congregating outside venues managed by venue; two metres distance and face covering required

Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

Require patrons to be seated; two metres minimum or impermeable barrier required between tables

Limit of four people may be seated together

Require contact information for all seated patrons

Face coverings required except when eating or drinking only

Personal protective equipment, including eye protection required when is a worker must come within two metres of another person who is not wearing a face covering

Establishments must be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Dancing, singing and the live performance of music is prohibited

Limit volume of music to be low enough that a normal conversation is possible

Night clubs and strip clubs only permitted to operate as restaurant or bar

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

Sports and recreational fitness facilities

Maintain two metres physical distancing at all times

Increase spacing between patrons to three metres in areas where there are weights or exercise equipment and in exercise and fitness classes

Capacity limits, where physical distancing can be maintained of 10 people in indoor areas with weights and exercise machines, 10 people in all indoor classes, 25 people in outdoor classes

No spectators permitted, however each person under 18 may be accompanied by one parent or guardian

Team sports must not be practiced or played except for training (no games or scrimmage)

Activities that are likely to result in individuals coming within two metres of each other are not permitted; no contact permitted for team or individual sports

Exemptions for high performance athletes and parasport

Patrons may only be in the facility for 90 minutes except if engaging in a sport

Limit volume of music to be low enough that a normal conversation is possible; measures to prevent shouting by both instructors and members of the public

Face coverings required except when exercising

Require contact information for all members of the public that enter the facility

Require reservation for entry; one reservation for teams

Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

Meeting and event spaces

Capacity limit for the venue, where physical distancing can be maintained of 10 people indoors or 25 people outdoors

Establishments must be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Face coverings required except when eating or drinking only

Require contact information for all seated patrons

Limit of four people may be seated together

Limit volume of music to be low enough that a normal conversation is possible

Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

Retail

75 per cent capacity limit for supermarkets and other stores that primarily sell groceries, convenience stores, pharmacies

50 per cent for all other retail, including discount and big box retailers, liquor stores, cannabis stores, hardware stores and garden centres

Stores must post capacity limit publicly

Stores must have passive screening for patrons (for example, posting signs outside the store front about not entering if you have COVID-19covid 19 symptoms)

This does not apply to indoor malls, which are required to actively screen their customers before they enter the mall. Malls can use the patron screening tool to help meet this requirement

Stores within the malls subject to appropriate retail measures

Fitting rooms must be limited to non-adjacent stalls

Line-ups and patrons congregating outside venues managed by venue; two metres distance required inside and outside; face covering also required while in line

Limit volume of music to be low enough that a normal conversation is possible

Malls specifically

Maximum number of patrons permitted to be seated indoors in mall food court is 10

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

Personal care services

Oxygen bars, steam rooms, saunas, bath houses and other adult venues, closed

Sensory deprivation pods closed (some exceptions)

Services requiring removal of face coverings prohibited

Require contact information from all patrons

Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments

Capacity limit of 10 people indoors or 25 people outdoors for the venue, where physical distancing can be maintained

Table games are prohibited

Face coverings required except when eating or drinking only

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Require contact information from all patrons

Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

Cinemas

Closed, except for drive-in cinemas, rehearsal or performing a recorded or broadcasted event, with restrictions

Singers and players of brass or wind instruments must be separated from any other performers by plexiglass or other impermeable barrier

Performers and employees must maintain two metres physical distance except for purposes of the performance

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

Performing arts facilities