Here are Ontario's new rules for weddings and funerals in the grey zone

The provincial government has updated the rules for weddings, funerals and other religious services for all regions in the Grey-Lockdown stage of the COVID-19 response framework, effectively allowing more people to gather both indoors and outdoors for these occasions.

The province announced in a news release Friday that, based on the advice of the chief medical officer of health, it would be adjusting capacity limits for weddings and funerals as well as religious services, rites or ceremonies held in regions currently in the grey zone of the framework.

Effective today, all weddings, funerals, religious services, rites or ceremonies are permitted to allow for up to 15 per cent of total occupancy indoors or up to 50 people outdoors in the grey zone, which means these rules currently apply in Toronto.

Prior to today, all religious ceremonies and services were limited to a maximum of 10 people both indoors and outdoors for regions in the strictest zone of the framework.

Also on Friday, the province announced it was moving Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit into the yellow zone, Northwestern Health Unit into the red zone and Lambton Public Health into the grey zone.

We are at a critical stage in our fight against COVID-19. The actions we take now and over the next few weeks will help ensure people stay safe. pic.twitter.com/IdZfVWPwQb — Doug Ford (@fordnation) March 14, 2021

The province also activated the emergency brake last week to move Public Health Sudbury and Districts region into the grey zone "due to the concerning trends in public health indicators and in consultation with the local medical officer of health."

"While the data shows that Ontario's vaccine rollout is helping to save lives, the next few months are critical" said Chief Medial Officer of Health Dr. David Williams in a statement.

"We all must remain vigilant and continue following public health advice and measures to prevent transmission, as variants of concern are continuing to become more prevalent throughout the province and threaten to undue all of the positive gains we have all worked so hard to achieve."