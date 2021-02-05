Someone in Toronto is secretly collecting valentines for seniors in long-term care homes

Sometimes the world isn't such a terrible place. An unknown local Toronto resident is collecting Valentine's Day cards for seniors in long-term care homes.

Trinity Bellwoods Flea Market posted a picture to Instagram of a plastic bag stappled to a telephone poll with a sign that read "Valentine's Day Card Drop-off. Make a Valentine's Day card. Drop it in the bag and have it taken to a long-term care home to lighten up there [sic] day."

The picture was orginally posted in a neighbourhood Oakwood group on Facebook, according to a comment by the Trinity Bellwoods Flea Market.

And people on Instagram have been commenting on how sweet and wonderful this idea is.

"This made my heart happy," wrote user citchencandleco.

"The news I needed to see today, amazing," added thatgirl.tash.

"Beautiful idea. There are good people in the world. God bless," wrote another user called stefaniakohut.

The image has been reposted on some other local Toronto accounts and people are eager to drop off their cards.

"Love this! I want to participate!" wrote user thepapergardenn on Instagram.

This initiative echos the heartwarming Christmas card drive at Symphony Senior Living in Orleans, Ontario. Their request was a huge success for the seniors in Orleans, resulting more than 13,000 cards from all over the world.

Other organizations have also been thinking about seniors on Valentine's Day, as this past year has been especially difficult for those in long-term care homes.

For example, Decor District's "Send a Smile" initiative allows people to send a Valentine's Day card and balloon to residents at long-term care homes in Toronto and Veterans Affairs Canada is also encouraging Canadians to send valentines to veterans in long-term care facilities.

The collection bag is apparently located in the Oakwood neighbourhood, although the percise location is unconfirmed.