Parents charged in Toronto after trying to smuggle $1.6M in drugs using child's suitcase

Two parents from Brampton are facing numerous charges after allegedly trying to smuggle $1.6 million in cocaine, cannabis and hasish at Toronto Pearson Airport while travelling with their children earlier this month. 

The individuals, who arrived at Pearson from Montego Bay, Jamaica with their 10 and 12-year-old kids on Feb. 7, were examined by border services officers and found to be carrying more than 100 kg of illicit substances. 

According to a news release from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), CBSA officers discovered approximately 7.7 kilograms of suspected cocaine ($962,500), 93 kilograms of suspected marijuana ($688,940) and 218 grams of suspected hashish ($4,360) in their luggage.

"A suitcase concealing cannabis was checked in under the ticket of a 12-year-old child," reads the release.

Following an RCMP investigation, both parents were charged with three counts of importation of a controlled substance and three counts of Ccnspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

They were released on bail and are scheduled to appear in court in April, and the CBSA says arrangements were made to release both children to other family members.

