City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 7 hours ago
Family Day Toronto 2021

What's open and closed Family Day 2021 in Toronto

What's open in Toronto on Family Day 2021 is crucial information if you need to pick up essentials. While many businesses close for the day, there are a number of exceptions that will keep their doors open.

Here's what's open and closed this Family Day in Toronto. 

General
 
Closed
  • Government offices
  • Libraries
  • Banks
Open
  • The TTC will run on a holiday service schedule
  • Mail delivery

Family Day Toronto

Pick up brews from a local brewery on the holiday Monday. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Food and Drink
 
Closed
  • It's worth calling ahead to restaurants before heading out - many already consider Mondays a day off.
  • Most major grocery chains will be closed on Family Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
  • The Beer Store
  • LCBO
Open

Family Day Toronto

Make sure to reserve a time before heading out to a Toronto rink. Photo by Olivia Little.

Malls and Attractions
 
Closed
  • Malls in Toronto are currently closed due to the lockdown, however some stores in the malls which provide essential services may be open.
  • Indoor attractions in Toronto are currently closed due to the lockdown.
Open
  • Outdoor skating rinks. Reserve a time online.
Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

