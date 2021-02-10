What's open and closed Family Day 2021 in Toronto

What's open in Toronto on Family Day 2021 is crucial information if you need to pick up essentials. While many businesses close for the day, there are a number of exceptions that will keep their doors open.

Here's what's open and closed this Family Day in Toronto.

General



Closed

Government offices

Libraries

Banks

Open

The TTC will run on a holiday service schedule

Mail delivery

Food and Drink



Closed

It's worth calling ahead to restaurants before heading out - many already consider Mondays a day off.

Most major grocery chains will be closed on Family Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.

The Beer Store

LCBO

Open

Malls and Attractions



Closed

Malls in Toronto are currently closed due to the lockdown, however some stores in the malls which provide essential services may be open.

Indoor attractions in Toronto are currently closed due to the lockdown.

Open