Toronto police laid 41 charges for large social gatherings over the weekend

While Ontario currently has a stay-at-home order in place and new mobility data shows that residents are refraining from going out more and more, Toronto police still encountered dozens of large social gatherings over the weekend.

According to Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg, Toronto police laid 41 charges as a result of large gatherings on private property on Jan. 16 and 17.

"This included a gaming house and gatherings in private residences," said Pegg during the city's COVID-19 briefing Monday afternoon.

In total, Pegg said the city has taken formal enforcement action 1,965 times to date.

The Service laid 65 provincial & criminal charges over the first weekend of the Stay-at-Home order. Officers attended various large gatherings & enforced non-compliance where appropriate.



Visit https://t.co/VOuBfUKyt4 for our approach to enforcement of the provincial orders. — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) January 18, 2021

Another 12 charges and 10 warning letters were given to business owners found to be violating the Reopening Ontario Act this weekend, according to Pegg, including retail stores, linen homewear stores, beauty supply stores, nail salons and a hookah lounge.

Fortunately, following proactive inspections of 146 restaurants and bars, no tickets were issued.

But officers did respond to a number of protests on Saturday and Sunday, resulting in 20 charges laid under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act and four under the Criminal Code.

Over the weekend, the Niagara Parks Police Service also issued four charges and three warnings to individuals from Toronto, Hamilton, Peterborough and Brampton who travelled to the region and hosted or attended gatherings despite provincial orders.

"Niagara Falls will still be there when it is safe to travel," said police.