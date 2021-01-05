Thousands sign petition against new cannabis store opening up next to Toronto mosque

More than 7,000 people have signed a petition against a new cannabis store slated to open next door to a Toronto mosque.

Members of the Rexdale Jame Masjid, which has been operating out of an Etobicoke plaza on Westmore Drive since 1992, started the petition six days ago.

The petition has been calling for community members to file an objection with the AGCO against the opening of a new dispensary Terps & Rec Cannabis.

Terps & Rec, which could not be reached for comment, is currently waiting for retail store authorization from the AGCO.

Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario: Object Cannabis Retail Store from Opening next door to a Mosque (Toronto) - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/dY3WIAn5HE via @CdnChange — Rexdale Masjid (@RexdaleMasjid) January 3, 2021

"This masjid, as many places of worship are not solely for worship or religious activities, but are by and large set up to provide youth with positive environments to foster growth and leadership," says the petition.

"This Cannabis retail shop will be situated as the first unit once you enter the plaza. It is directly next door to the ladies entrance of the Mosque. Such a shop would be counter productive for our youth who take great pride in their involvement with the Mosque."

According to Rexdale Jame Masjid reps, around 100 children and youth attended the mosque daily pre-COVID.

"We wouldn't want a store like this to be opened up next to any religious institute," said the mosque's volunteer group.

Aside from the fact that it intends to open at 127 Westmore Dr., adjacent to the Jame Masjid, there's not much other info about Terps & Rec.

The last day to file an objection against the store was Monday, but the mosque is still collecting signatures with hopes of reaching 7,500.

Another cannabis store called Metropolitan Cannabis, or M-Cannabis, in Etobicoke was similarly petitioned against this summer due to its proximity to several schools and a mosque.

M-Cannabis has yet to open in Westway Plaza on Kipling Avenue, despite being granted its retail store authorization, following concerns from nearby schools, the Khalid Bin Walid Mosque, and city councillor Stephen Holyday.