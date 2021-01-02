The ravine next to Rosedale Valley Road is an unusual escape in the middle of Toronto

Rosedale Ravine Lands isn't tucked away in a forest like some of the other walks in the city but the stretching pathway that follows the Rosedale Valley Road makes for a picturesque stroll in its own right.

Running below one of Toronto's most historic neighbourhoods, the pathway located on the south side of the road can be followed from Park Road to Bayview Avenue.

It's typically known as a good bike path as it's fairly straight and mostly downhill if you're heading east.

Although it's not set deep in a forest, the sides of the ravine, which both slope steeply downwards, are wooded with tall maple, elm, oak and pine trees.

The area looked much different about a hundred years ago as the Castle Frank Brook flowed through, or rather, created the ravine.

The creek, which started from Lawrence Avenue and Dufferin Street and flowed toward the Don River, is now buried.

You'll pass under a few bridges during the walk. The first overpass along the pathway is Sherbourne Street.

There's a staircase situated to the south end of the bridge with access to Sherbourne subway station for those who'd like to descend into the ravine from here or head back up to the street.

There's also the smaller pedestrian bridge at Glen Road that passes overhead just after Sherbourne Street.

You won't miss the Prince Edward Viaduct, more commonly known as the Bloor Viaduct, which also spans over the Don Valley.

Constructed in three sections, the bridge that spans Rosedale Valley was the first to be built in 1915, followed by the iconic section over the Don.

The covered Rosedale Valley Bridge situated pretty well parallel to the viaduct was built to carry the subway trains after it was realized that the lower deck of the Viaduct wouldn't be usable for the trains.

Once you reach Bayview Avenue, there's a tall ascending staircase up to Wellesley Park, situated just north of Riverdale Park.