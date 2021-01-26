City
carbon monoxide poisoning

Mysterious carbon monoxide poisoning incident kills at Bridle Path mansion in Toronto

In a bizarre and terrifying incident, one Toronto resident has died and four more have been injured from carbon monoxide poisoning in the city's luxe Bridle Path neighbourhood.

In what could be described as one of everyone's worst fears, extremely high levels of the odourless, tasteless, and all around imperceptible gas somehow leaked into a home on Suncrest Drive near Leslie and Lawrence.

The incident occurred in the late hours of the evening on Monday, just before 9 p.m.

Police, paramedics and fire crews responded to the scene, with officers having to go in and rescue people from the home, injuring themselves in the process.

Two officers are now in hospital as a result, as are an unnamed man, who is in critical condition, along with an older woman and a teenager, who are both in serious condition but are expected to recover, per Global News.

Another man whose identity has not been disclosed was found in the home without vital signs was later pronounced dead.

How the leak started is remains unknown and is still being investigated, but it is definitely a shock to the exclusive neighbourhood, which is currently home to celebrities like Drake and where homes go for tens of millions of dollars.

