TTC not offering free service on New Year's Eve this year to discourage partying

The TTC has been providing free rides to Toronto residents on New Year's Eve every year for quite some time now, but this is yet another tradition that won't be going ahead as usual as a result of COVID-19.

Traditionally, the TTC partners with Corby Spirit and Wine each year to offer free streetcar, bus and subway service between 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 and 7 a.m. on Jan. 1.

The initiative is meant to discourage drinking and driving while providing people with a safe way to get home after a long night of partying, but this year, of course, is different.

Parties and gatherings with people from different households are not only strongly discouraged but also illegal thanks to provincial restrictions implemented to help curb the spread of the virus.

Because of this, the TTC has decided not to offer free service on NYE in order to encourage people to simply stay home instead.

The #TTC won’t offer free New Year's Eve service. In discussion with our great sponsors, @CorbySW, and given current restrictions, partying is not an appropriate thing to encourage.

We hope everyone safely celebrates the end of 2020 by NOT gathering! Regular service will run. pic.twitter.com/2VFJA8x0MT — TTCStuart 🚈🗣️ (@TTCStuart) December 9, 2020

"In discussion with our great sponsors,@CorbySW, and given current restrictions, partying is not an appropriate thing to encourage," wrote TTC spokesperson Stuart Green on Twitter Wednesday.

"We hope everyone safely celebrates the end of 2020 by NOT gathering!"

Instead, regular TTC service will run on the last night of the year for those who need to take public transit for essential reasons.

On a similar note, Metrolinx also announced today that they won't be offering free service on GO Transit on NYE.

"To support public health recommendations to avoid non-essential travel, we will not be offering free travel on GO Transit and UP Express this New Year's Eve," reads a statement from Metrolinx.

"Additionally, on New Year's Eve, we will not be running extra late-night service on GO like we did in previous years and will run our regular weekday service."