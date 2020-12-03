This Toronto street now has more than 50 giant santas

Toronto's most iconic posse of giant, inflatable Santas are back at Kringlewood.

Inglewood Drive's tradition of erecting 14-foot-tall airblown Kris Kringles on their lawns continues for its seventh year.

Passers-by have counted nearly 60 Santas, which beats the last few years' Kringle count by 10, at least.

It's a strong comeback, considering a number of these Canadian Tire santas suffered from some purported slashing by an unknown perpetrator last year.

Some snowfall in early December have made them look extra epic the last few days.

The neighbourhood's annual all-day street party has been cancelled this year, but people are still encouraged to drop off items for their Daily Bread Food Bank drive at participating homes, between Dec. 4 and 6.

You can find Kringlewood on Inglewood Drive between St. Clair East and Rosedale Heights.