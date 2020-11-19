Here's the weather forecast for Christmas in Toronto this year

Every year around this time, people in Toronto begin to ask the age-old question: Will it be a white Christmas this year?

And while it's impossible to know for sure what the weather will look like more than a month from now thanks to the unpredictability of Mother Nature, we do have some idea of what to expect come the end of December.

According to The Old Farmer's Almanac Long Range Weather Forecast For Toronto, the final month of the year is set to see plenty of the fluffy white stuff that blankets our city each winter.

"Precipitation and snowfall will be much above normal, with the snowiest periods in mid-December, early to mid-January, and early to mid-March," the forecast states.

The prediction, which is based on trends and long-range forecasts made more than a year in advance, calls for a significant snowstorm between Dec. 13 and 17.

Then, between Dec. 18 and 25, showers east can be expected in the east of southern Ontario while sunny, mild weather can be expected in the west.

And while the forecast may indicate that there's no guarantee of a white Christmas Day in Toronto this year, The Old Farmer's Almanac is calling for plenty of snow and cold temperatures between Dec. 26 and 31.

If there's one thing we can count on, according to the forecast, it's that temperatures will be extremely cold around Christmas.

"Winter temperatures will be slightly below normal in the east and slightly above normal in the west," the forecast states, "with the coldest periods in early to mid-December, from late December into early January, and in mid and late January."

So while the weather in Toronto has been all over the place throughout the fall season so far, residents can prepare for what will likely be a cold and potentially snowy Christmas in 2020.