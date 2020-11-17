Toronto driver busted speeding at a shocking 228 km/h in Mississauga

Drivers in and around Toronto have been caught getting up to some pretty outrageous antics lately, from getting behind the wheel despite having multiple driving bans, driving not only while intoxicated but while intoxicating oneself, seating friends where there are no actual seats to be seen and shooting fireworks from a moving vehicle.

And though stunt driving has been way up since the pandemic began, for whatever reason, one young person from North York was just caught going faster than any other in the area in recent memory.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) pulled over the 21-year-old motorist on Highway 403 in Mississauga after clocking their speed at a staggering 288 km/h — faster than many cars can even go.

7 days that’s it. We must be able to change this law. He should never drive in Canada again period. — Peter Claxton (@Peter_Claxton) November 17, 2020

According to a tweet from the force's Highway Safety Divison, the unnamed individual's car was impounded and their license was suspended, both for seven days, in accordance with a stunt driving charge.

If convicted, the crime also comes with six demerit points and a maximum fine of $10,000 for a repeat offender, plus up to six months of jail time. And, there is a chance for their license suspension to be extended for up to two years.

Based on the response the post has garnered so far, it seems many people feel that the penalty should have been more severe given the astonishing speed the car was flying at, and also that drivers in general should face steeper punishments for such acts.

"No... No... Car and licence should have been taken away for 21 days not the same as someone going 50KM over," one user said.

"At that speed, should be a mandatory $50,000 fine and banned from driving for life next time he may kill someone or [them]self," another added.

Along with the news, cops tagged "no excuse," "way too fast," and "unacceptable," among other things on Twitter, leading one to wonder how much they plan on cracking down on and punishing people who are busted driving so recklessly.