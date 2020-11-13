City
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
police news

Ontario man with 22 driving bans busted speeding in orange corvette

This week in absolutely unforgivable driving offenses in the Toronto area, a man has been busted operating a vehicle with not just one, but a staggering 22 driving bans.

The 43-year-old was spotted speeding, driving erratically and failing to stop at a red light in Oshawa on Tuesday evening by Durham Regional Police (DRP), who apparently let him get away, at first, due to "safety concerns."

But, upon running the license plate of the vehicle — a conspicuous orange Chevy Corvette — cops found that the driver had 22 prohibition orders for driving against him, and had recently been released on parole.

Adam Simeunovich was finally arrested a day later outside of a home in Lindsay, Ontario, and was charged with Operation While Prohibited x22, Dangerous Operation and Drive Motor Vehicle While Suspended, a DRP release says.

He is currently being detained until a bail hearing at a later date, and the force is seeking additional information from anyone who may have seen the car joyriding on and around Taunton Road in Oshawa or Highway 2 in Whitby.

The bust comes less than a month after a Toronto motorist was likewise caught speeding around southern Ontario with eight lifetime driving bans on his license.

Lead photo by

DRP

