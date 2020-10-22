Toronto man with 8 lifetime driving bans busted for speeding

Ontario has definitely seen its fair share of annoying stunt drivers, illegal car rallies and just plain dumb decisions on the road lately, but one Toronto man who was busted by provincial police this week may just top the "wtf" list.

On Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement pulled a vehicle over for speeding near Orangeville, Ontario, expecting to simply issue a standard ticket for the offence.

Instead, they found themselves dealing with a motorist who was not only speeding, but also somehow had eight — yes, not one, but eight — separate lifetime driving bans on his license.

Keep releasing him and he’ll keep driving, that simple. Time to stop releasing him. — Greg (@gregmarshall59) October 22, 2020

The Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police officer who made the bust said to local media that they've never encountered anything like it in their 13 years on the force.

"I've never seen that many. This is the first time I've seen someone with eight,” they told the Orangeville Banner. "The risk of driving and putting other people in harm's way is definitely not worth it. There is a reason there has been that many prohibitions and therefore, it needs to be taken seriously."

The driver, 60-year-old Timothy Fraser, has also had two license suspensions on top of his multiple criminal prohibitions for driving, meaning he has faced criminal convictions as well as Ontario Highway Traffic Act violations, the officer told the outlet.

The officer did not specify what these crimes may have been, but they were obviously something serious for Fraser to be banned from the road for life.

He now faces new charges of operation while prohibited, driving under suspension, speeding, use of plate not authorized for vehicle and operating a vehicle without insurance.

Seeing as he's been released before his upcoming court date in December, the OPP will have to wait and see if he actually heeds his bans for once in the coming weeks.