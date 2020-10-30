Video shows police busting Toronto man driving with open beer and missing tire

City
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago

drunk driver

A Toronto man who was caught driving under the influence in the GTA this week was hilariously conspicuous while committing his crime, according to video footage of the bust that has been posted to social media.

York Regional Police received multiple tips from the public late in the evening of Oct. 25 about a car swerving all over the road in Markham and then Richmond Hill with its trunk open.

The driver was seen repeatedly hitting the curb, and even at one point blew his tire, leading him to drive for an extended period of time on his rim and send sparks flying — not exactly the most covert scene.

When law enforcement finally caught up to the man in the area of Valleymede Drive and Redstone Road, he was rummaging around in his trunk, and told officers that he was trying to replace his flat tire, dashcam video shows.

"You don't have a flat tire, you have no tire," one officer on the scene responds.

When questioned about his sobriety, the man asserts that he "doesn't even drink," though the cops quickly spotted an open container of alcohol in his centre cupholder. He failed a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest for impaired driving.

He was also found to have cannabis in his centre console, and later apparently admitted to police that he was high on methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The unnamed 27-year-old man now faces charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, driving with liquor readily available and driving with cannabis readily available.

"That will increase my insurance, for sure," he is caught on camera saying to officers in the cop car on the way to the station.

