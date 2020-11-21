There's a hidden spot near Toronto's waterfront with a fire pit and outdoor art

If you're looking for a fun excuse to get outside before the cold weather hits too hard, you can check out this hidden spot at the Leslie St. Spit that not only has an outdoor gallery but also a cozy fire pit.

Located about four kilometres in from the front gates of Tommy Thompson Park, this spot - actually called The Spot - is a neat place where people can go to contribute to the outdoor art installation.

"You walk in and if you go down to the southeast corner of the beach, you're going to see a big pole with a flag and as long as you head toward that, you get out there, there must be 200 pieces of art, a fireplace, places to sit," the guys who started The Spot, and have chosen to remain anonymous, told blogTO.

As for what, exactly, the art is, they described it as completely self made by people who visit The Spot.

"They write their names or draw their own imagery."

Besides this, The Spot also has a fire pit and has been used for poetry nights and barbeques since April 2020.

"After a while we realized more and more people were contributing to it that were coming out there. We left a Sharpie and we have probably 150 signatures of different people who have come by," they said.

If you happen to visit, the co-ordinates of The Spot are also a geocache which people have used to share their experience.

The Spot is open 24/7 so you can check it out whenever you feel like.