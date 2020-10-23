This is how many tickets Toronto's speed cameras issued in their second month

The City of Toronto has been using Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) cameras to catch reckless drivers since July, and they just revealed how many speeders were ticketed by the devices in their second month of operation.

According to the city, a total of 15,175 tickets were issued by the ASE cameras between Aug. 6 and Sept. 5, which is slightly below the 22,301 tickets handed out to motorists during their first month of operation, from July 6 to Aug. 5.

"The data for the second month of enforcement shows us that speeding is still an issue in our city," said city councillor James Pasternak in a statement.

"Automated Speed Enforcement will not only reduce speed-related collisions, but it will also enhance quality of life for our communities. Speed cameras deter speeding, increase compliance, and improve overall road safety. More importantly, they fit right into our Vision Zero agenda."

The update published by the city Friday morning indicates that the ASE device on Renforth Drive near Lafferty Street (Ward 2 – Etobicoke Centre) issued the most tickets between August and September, with 1,534 fines given out representing 10 per cent of all tickets.

During the cameras' first month of operation, the highest speed was also detected on this road.

The city also said the highest fine of $682 was issued to four vehicles travelling at 86 km/h in 40 km/h speed limit zones by the devices on Royalcrest Road near Cabernet Circle, Renforth Drive near Lafferty Street, Jameson Avenue south of Laxton Avenue, and Caledonia Road north of Rogers Road.

Total payable fines issued by the devices are determined based on a set fine, which is determined by Schedule D under the Provincial Offences Act, a victim fine surcharge and applicable court costs.

Automated Speed Enforcement tickets do not incur any demerit points and do not affect a person's driving record.

According to the data, there were a total of 1,198 repeat offenders during this time period, compared to 2,239 repeated offenders during the month prior.

The city said the three most frequent repeat offenders each received seven tickets for speeding at Bicknell Avenue south of Avon Drive, Caledonia Road north of Rogers Road, and Murison Boulevard near Curtis Crescent.

The city first introduced the ASE program to try and increase road safety and reduce speeding as well as to raise awareness about posted speed limits.

There are a total of 50 devices installed throughout the city, with two in each ward on local, collector and arterial roads in Community Safety Zones near schools.

"This data continues to show the need for automated speed enforcement across our city. These speed cameras are focused on roads around schools to help keep kids safe. For drivers, the simplest way to avoid getting a ticket is to slow down and obey the speed limit," said Mayor John Tory in a statement.

"Deploying automated speed enforcement is just one part of our Vision Zero Road Safety plan that includes road redesign, lowering speed limits on hundreds of kilometres of streets, and other data driven interventions."